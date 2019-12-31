Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 9:15 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DiVirgilio, Dolores McCarthy MECHANICVILLE Dolores "Dee" M. Constanza McCarthy DiVirgilio, 85, formerly of Watervliet, died peacefully at home on Monday, December 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rochester, N.Y. on August 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Christopher and Lucy Broccolo Constanza. She moved with her family to Watervliet in 1941 and was a 1952 graduate of Watervliet High School. Delores was a homemaker and also was employed by the NY Telephone Co., McCarthy's Beer Garden in Watervliet working in the kitchen, Seton Day Care Center, Professional Management in Albany and Fleet Bank in Menands as a clerk. She was a former communicant of Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and was a member of All Saints on the Hudson in Mechanicville. Dee loved to dance, sit on her back porch and watch the animals and enjoyed trips to the Saratoga Racino with her husband and friends. She was the beloved wife of Mark A. DiVirgilio of Mechanicville whom she married in 2009; and the late John J. "Jack" McCarthy who died in 1986; loving mother of Colleen M. (George) Cebula of Bailey, Colo. and Jacqueline C. (late Jim) Cahill of Voorheesville; adored grandmother of George Cebula, Jessica (Jim) Vopelius, John Cebula and Jesse and Amber Mason; great-grandmother of Anastasia, Alexander and Jasper; dear sister of Annette Constanza of Fla., James (Carol) Constanza of North Greenbush and Christopher Constanza of Troy. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence book at







Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019

