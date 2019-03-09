Riccitelli, Dolores P. LATHAM Dolores P. Riccitelli, 95 of Latham, beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony" D. Riccitelli, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Watervliet on March 6, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Rania) Sanzo. She graduated from St. Patrick's Grade School and Watervliet High School, class of 1941. She was married to Tony for 47 loving years prior to his passing on March 15, 1998. Dolores was a real estate broker with A Riccitelli Realty in Latham. She was also past president of the Colonie Elks #2192 Ladies Auxiliary and C.R.S. Post. Most of all, Dolores loved her family, her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. They were the center of her life. She was loved by her children, JoAnn and Kevin Hart, Diane Burega, John and Janet Riccitelli, Barbara and Jimmy Battaglia, Mary and Wolf Herzog and Ann (Don) Riccitelli. She was adored by her grandchildren, Merritt and Tim Gorman, Jennifer and Greg Holt, Elizabeth and Jimmy Place, Lindsey and Travis Relyea, Anthony (Laura) Riccitelli, James and Mareesa Battaglia, Joseph Battaglia, Danielle Jez, Alex Jez, Gabrielle Battaglia and Lucas Jez. She was beloved Gigi to her great-grandchildren, Ben Gorman, Anthony Holt, Sean Place, Thatcher Gorman, Perpetua Relyea, Aurelia Relyea, Baby Girl Battaglia due in May and Baby Riccitelli due in October. Dolores was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Quackenbush and Nick Sanzo; brother-in-law, Merritt Quackenbush; and son-in-law, Carl Jez. She really enjoyed the card games and casino trips with Ann Marie, Nino and Rosemary. The family would like to thank Jayme and the team from Community Hospice for allowing us to bring her home and keep her comfortable until the end. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, March 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. Dolores's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham. Interment will take place next to her beloved Tony in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation of Rensselaer, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary