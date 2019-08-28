Libertucci, Dolores R. RAVENA Dolores R. Farinelli Libertucci, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019. Dolores was raised in Ravena, daughter of the late John and Clara Farinelli and the oldest of six children. She was a 1946 graduate of R-C High School. Dolores worked all her life in Ravena and retired after many years of service with Bud Kearney's Ford dealership. She was a member of the Bridge Club and a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Ravena and also sang in the choir. Her favorite pastime was cooking for her family and friends, cheering for the N.Y. Yankees and always being surrounded by her loving family. Dolores was predeceased by her husband Christopher. Survivors include her children, Paul (Carol) Libertucci, Chris Libertucci, and Susan (Steven) Konas; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Thursday, August 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. All other services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Dolores to the Food Allergy Research & Education, 7901 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 240, McLean, VA 22102 (fare.foodallergy.org), or the Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2019