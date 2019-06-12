O'Shea, Dolores R. SCHENECTADY Dolores R. O'Shea, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Schenectady Center Nursing Home. Dolores was the daughter of the late Giuseppi and Albina Righi of Cobleskill. They are now reunited, along with her husband of thirty-three years, Joseph J. O'Shea; her two sisters, Nilda and Mary; and her four brothers, Gus, Charlie, Jimmy and Louie. Dolores enjoyed working for the N.Y. Telephone Company for over 30 years as an operator. She had a strong sense of faith and was a proud member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Amsterdam. She lived a life of service, as a member of the choir, eucharistic minister, president of the Christian Women's Association and volunteer for the church office. Dolores had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was a soloist at many church events and enjoyed singing to her grandchildren. She also loved to bake and was especially known for her biscotti, italian cookies, and chocolate jumbos. Dolores had a joyful personality, a great sense of humor and loved a good joke, often telling them to anyone she met. Dolores' greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. Her memory will be carried on through her daughters, Peggy O'Shea and Marybeth Tedisco (Richard); and her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas Hess, Maria Tedisco and Jennifer Tedisco. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews with whom she loved spending time. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Monday, June 17, from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Please feel free to bring a joke to share with Dolores. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in memory of Dolores O'Shea. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 12, 2019