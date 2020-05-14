Belfiore, Dolores T. ALBANY Dolores T. Ertel Belfiore, 91 of Albany, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation. Dolores was born in the Town of Bethlehem and lived in the area all her life. She was employed by the New York Telephone Co. for many years, and by Vincentian Institute for several years. She was a communicant of the former St. Catherine of Siena Church and the Parish of Mater Christi, and enjoyed gardening, refinishing furniture, traveling with her husband Joe. She also was a wonderful baker. Dolores was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph L. Belfiore Jr. She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law Steven Joseph and Mary Beth Belfiore of Albany; her cherished grandson, who brought tremendous pleasure, pride and joy to her life, Steven Joseph Belfiore Jr.; her sister Barbara Bender of Cohoes; and her brother-in-law Herbert Belfiore (Brenda) of Utica. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Shirley Anatriello, and Ann Hoffman. Due to the current virus pandemic, funeral services will be held privately with entombment in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 14 to May 17, 2020.