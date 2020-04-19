Green, Dolores T. TROY Dolores T. Green, 88, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Queens, Dolores moved to Rensselaer in 1953 after her marriage to her husband, Edward J. Green. They subsequently moved to Troy in 1979. Edward predeceased Dolores in 2008. Dolores attended the College of Mount St. Vincent in New York City where she earned her bachelor's degree in nursing. Dolores put that degree to work at Brady Maternity Hospital, St. Peter's Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital before retiring from the Eden Park Nursing Home, in Albany. Dolores loved her family, and prized her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could find her cheering on her teams, the Mets and the Yankees among them while discussing, with the confidence and knowledge of a true sports enthusiast, the particulars of each event with them. Dolores also loved her cats, including any stray that would cross her path, providing them with nourishment and a safe haven. Dolores leaves behind to mourn her loss her cherished family, including her children: Marian (William) Mielke of Colonie, Therese (Tom) Hayes of East Greenbush, Anne Marie (James) Campbell of Rotterdam, Timothy (Lily) Green of Greenwich and Peter (Janice) Green of Schenectady; grandchildren: Geoffrey, Patrick, Lauren, Christopher, Stephanie, Erin, Lisa, Tracy, Timothy Jr., Sabrina, Emily, Cody and Austin; great-grandchildren: Roslyn, Vaughn, Lily, Max and Maple and soon to make her appearance, in grand style, Baby Girl Green. Due to the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service for Dolores will be conducted in St. Peter's Cemetery in Troy. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Dolores's life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make a contribution in her memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020