Colvin, Dolores "MaDee" Williams WYNANTSKILL Dolores "MaDee" Williams Colvin died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 21, 2019, in Wynantskill at the age of 84. Born in Troy on June 12, 1934, yet miraculously 39 forever, Dolores was the daughter of the late Elnathan and Catholene Honsinger McFee and the wife of the late Earl Williams. Dolores was the sister of the late Anna Mae Gazaw, David McFee, Velma Dobert, Oswald "Jimmy" McFee and Jeffrey McFee. Survivors include her brother Elnathan "Bucky" McFee Jr. of Averill Park; and her mother's daughter Alice Reineger of West Sand Lake; as well as her loving children and their children, Tina (Jeff) Williams, of Long Island, Rhonda, Chrissy, Bryan, Rachel, Jonathan, David (Priscilla) Williams of West Sand Lake, Davey, Jeremy, Bruce, Brandon, Heather, Timothy (Anita) Williams of Nassau, Zack, Jay, Alex, Ashley, Andrew (Kelly) Williams of Wellfleet, Mass., Logan, Lukas, Brenda (Mike) DuRose of Glenmont, Michael, Kayleigh, Susan (Bryan) Raymond of Poestenkill Karisa, Justin, Terri (Tim) Zuelsdorf of Glenmont,[Zoe, Ava, Tessa, and Duane Williams of Troy, Jamie, Nick. In addition to the 25 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren whom she cherished. Dolores was a hard working woman. She held many jobs over her young life such as factory work, selling Friendly Home Parties, making wreaths and most important of all, building a strong family. She had a great sense of humor, and didn't hesitate to lecture on an as-needed basis. She passed along wisdom to all who knew her and even some who didn't. She loved gambling, crocheting, crafts, and spending time with her family or with her friends at Eddy Day Break. Relatives and Friends are invited to call at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third Street, Troy, on Tuesday, February 26 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. Interment is planned for the Spring. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Community Hospice,Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.







336 Third Street

Troy , NY 12180

