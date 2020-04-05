|
|
Colaruotolo, Domiano S. TROY Domiano S. Colaruotolo, 81, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born on January 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Alessandro and Eugenia Pietrasanta Colaruotolo. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years Loretta P. Colaruotolo. He is also survived by his loving children, Kelly StGelais, Tina Colaruotolo, Tammy (late Mark) McCormick and Anthony Colaruotolo; his loving grandchildren, Tara Colaruotolo, Chelsea (Sean) Hammood, Kayla (Doug) Williams, Stephen (Kelly) McCormick, John Rickert, Sean McCormick, Anthony Colaruotolo Jr., Jayden Colaruotolo, Dominick StGelais and Julianna StGelais; his loving great-grandchildren, Izabella Hammood, Caleb Hammood, Douglas Williams Jr., Brayden McCormick, Loretta Williams, Shayleigh McCormick, Mackenzie Currie, Madison Campbell, Nylah StGelais and Quinn Hodge; and his sister Rosemary (late Joseph) DiTucci. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Loretta Mary Colaruotolo; his sisters, Carmella (Karl) Carnibucci, Mary (Harold) Forsythe, Frances (John) DiTucci, Alice (Vincent) Grilli, Eugenia (Peter) Campochiaro, Josephine (Alfred) Turcotte, and Tina (Anthony) Riccio; and his brothers, Frank (Doris) Colaruotolo and Angelo (Rose) Colaruotolo. Domiano served in the U.S. Army; was a Cohoes firefighter for 30 years; and was the owner/operator of Lansingburgh Video and co-owner of DMD Construction. He enjoyed traveling to Aruba, Hawaii and St. Martin and spending the winter months in Florida with his wife. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 we are unable to have public services. Donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020