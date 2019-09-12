Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominga (Timidan) Venditti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Venditti, Dominga (Timidan) SCHENECTADY Dominga Timidan Venditti, 55 of Schenectady, passed away on August 18, 2019, after a three-year battle with cancer. Born in Pilipil Kayan Village, Ilocos Province in the Philippines on March 1, 1964, she was the daughter of Marcos Timidan and the late Lourdes Timidan. Domiga or Dingga to friends and family, the youngest of nine children, moved to America in 2006 to be with her husband John who she always referred to as "Daddy." They enjoyed thirteen wonderful years together. Dingga was a lover of animals and bowling, where she held the high score for women bowlers in their league. She was loved by all who knew her, she was sweet and kind, and had an amazing sense of humor. Dingga is survived by her loving husband John, who will miss her dearly. She was truly his special gift from God, and the best friend he ever had. Funeral services will be held in the Philippines, where she will be laid to rest with her family.







