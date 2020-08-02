Cesta, Dominic A. ORLAND PARK, Ill. Dominic A. Cesta, 84, formerly of Saratoga Lake and Troy, N.Y., entered into eternal life on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Anthony and Laura Cellucci Cesta and was the beloved husband for 27 years of the late Ann Marie Esposito Cesta, who passed away on June 22, 1990. Dominic was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, Class of 1954 in Troy and the Albany College of Pharmacy in Albany, N.Y. He served and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in the New York Army National Guard from 1959 to 1965. Mr. Cesta had owned and operated Cesta's Pharmacy at locations in Averill Park, Defreestville and Cropseyville for many years. He was also employed by the NYS Department of Health Medicaid Fraud Unit for over ten years. Dominic had been an active member of the Albany County Pharmaceutical Association, Saratoga Lake Silver Beach Association, SaraSpa Rod & Gun Club in Ballston Spa, Italian Community Center in Troy and the Professional Accordion Players. An accomplished accordionist, he had appeared on the Teenage Barn Show in the 1960's. Dominic loved skiing and was a member of the Albany Ski Club. Devoted father of Jeffrey (Denise) Cesta of Snoqualmie, Wash., Daniel (Natalie) Cesta of Northville, Mich., David Cesta of Troy and Michael (Stacy) Cesta of Mokena, Ill.; cherished grandfather of Micaela, Gregory, Angeline, Nicolette and Raquel Cesta; brother of Kathleen Perfetti of Troy; dear uncle of Lisa Perfetti, Laurie (Mark) Rizzo and great uncle of Christopher and Gregory Rizzo. Private funeral services will be held for the family with a private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. For those attending, per the current guidelines, a facial covering (mask) and adherence to the six foot social distancing rules are required. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Assn., 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205 or go to www.diabetes.org
in memory of Dominic A. Cesta. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY For the complete obituary, to share a memory or offer your online condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com