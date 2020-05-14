Spenziero, Dominic F. VALATIE Dominic F. Spenziero, 85 of Valatie, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Born on June 25, 1934, in Albany, he was the son of the late Frank and Teresa (Dannibali) Spenziero. Dominic had his own route as a salesman for JT's General Store for many years and retired from the N.Y.S. Bridge Authority in Catskill as a toll collector. He loved playing cards, the casino, scratch offs and television, especially Steve Harvey. He was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed camping and hunting back in the day. Dominic was a kind, gentle soul who loved everyone. He loved his grandchildren and always spent time playing games with them growing up. Dominic had a great sense of humor. An example of that would be when he was asked how he was feeling he would respond "with my hands." He will forever be in our hearts. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rose Marie (Graziano) Spenziero; two daughters, Gina Lill (Richard) of Valatie and Tracy Hand (Raymond) of Poughkeepsie; a brother Frank Spenziero of Albany; a sister Jean Shannon of Loudonville; three grandchildren: Jennifer Hartman, Jason Hand, Lexie Lill and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Loretta Welch. Funeral services and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Stuyvesant Falls will be at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY, 13220-3049. Arrangements are under the direction of the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.