Gilbert, Dominic DELMAR Dominic Gregory Gilbert passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, after a long illness. He was born on March 12, 1934, at his home, Carpenters, in Shipley, Sussex, England to Roland and Kathleen (Reynolds) Gilbert. One of 11 children, he immigrated to the United States and in his business career rose to the level of group S.V.P. - Special Operations - Bank of New York. Upon retirement, he started and operated a management- consulting business. His greatest achievement was the family he loved so very much, and all of his extended family and friends. Because of heart failure in 2010, he had a Left Ventricle Assist Device (L.V.A.D.) implanted. Over the next 10 years he would counsel countless L.V.A.D. candidates and their families. He touched so many lives. He was a good, kind and loving man who was loved by his family, friends, business associates, and members of the medical community. He is survived by Claudine Condon; his son, Mark Gilbert; daughters, Barbara (Edward) Savoy, Beth Gilbert and Vera Gilbert. Also survived by all of his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his sisters, Louise (Richard) Kruse, Ann (Leonard) Drolet and Mary Baker. He was predeceased by his brothers, William Gilbert, John Gilbert, Peter Gilbert, Brian Gilbert, Hugh Gilbert, and Christopher Gilbert; and a sister, Jean Gilbert. Many thanks to Duke University Hospital in North Carolina, and the nurses of the C.P.S. unit at A.M.C. for so many years of care and friendship. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dominic's family on Friday, December 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Saturday, December 5, at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave. (Father John Bradley Way), Albany where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the Hunter Avenue parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; 150 visitors at a time will be allowed in the church. The Rite of Committal will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com