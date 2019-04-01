Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Dominic Joseph Sette-Ducati M.D.. View Sign

Sette-Ducati, Dr. Dominic Joseph M.D. FALMOUTH, Maine Dr. Dominic Joseph Sette-Ducati, M.D., age 87, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on March 29, 2019. Dominic was born on August 29, 1931 in New York City. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Setteducati. Dominic, or Dr. Dom as he was fondly referred to, grew up in the Bronx. After graduating from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1948, he graduated from NYU in 1952. Dominic then enlisted in the Air Force until he decided to pursue a career in medicine. He attended the University of Rome, Italy Medical school, graduating in 1963. Dr. Dom completed a neurology residency at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City. There, he met his wife Rhea McBurney. He settled in Albany, N.Y. where he established his neurology practice and raised his family. He was Medical Director of The Cerebal Palsy Center and on staff at St. Peter's Hospital and Albany Medical Center. He had a busy private practice for 30 years. He retired to Falmouth, Maine in 2007. When he wasn't treating patients, he loved traveling with the exception of leaving his favorite dog Giancarlo. One of his prime destinations was Cape Cod. He would spend countless hours shell fishing, relaxing at the beach or strolling the shoreline to find sea glass to add to his collection. Dominic also enjoyed playing with his grandchildren at the beach. He is survived by companion Carol Sciacca; his sisters Amelia Richman of Portland, Ore. and Antionette Amirante of Raleigh, N.C.; sons, Stephen, David, wife Amy; and Timothy, wife Susan; and grandsons, Owen, Jack, Tibor, Alex and Braeden. Visiting hours celebrating Dr. Dom's life will be held on Thursday, April 4 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Memorial contributions may be made in Dom's memory to Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, PO Box 931, Bangor, ME 04402. To view Dr. Dom's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



