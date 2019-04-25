Consuello, Dominic N. Jr. ALBANY Dominic N. Consuello Jr., passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born on December 17, 1961, he was the son of the late Dominic and Julia (Kavanaugh) Consuello. He grew up in Troy and attended Troy High School. He entered in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged on November 1, 1992. His sister Joann (David) Mele and a nephew David predeceased him. He was a loving husband of Marie (Appio); father of Christopher, Courtney (Gerald) Bernard and Joann; grandfather to Peiiton, Connor, and Amelia Consuello. He also leaves behind his sister Mary Grace (George) Seabast as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Cannon Funeral Home, LLC., 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Joann Consuello College Scholarship Fund, c/o Citizens Bank, 501 Western Ave, Albany, NY, 12203. Online guestbook at www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 25, 2019