Verdile, Dominick A. MECHANICVILLE Dominick A. Verdile, 83 of William Street, died on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Saratoga Center in Ballston Spa after an extended illness. A native and lifelong Mechanicville resident, born on March 15, 1936, he was the son of the late Dominick and Theresa Verdile. Dom, like many Mechanicville residents, was also known by his nickname "Peanuts." After high school, Dom enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1955, serving in the Seattle area, where he met his future wife. An upholsterer, Dom was self-employed much of his life, creating and restoring many, many pieces of home and business furnishings. Dom was best known for wearing his custom-made caps and driving around town in his VW bus, always with a smile on his face. His family called Dom the "Master Griller" for his love of cooking on the backyard grill. He loved music, and had a record collection that could match anyone's. Dom was extremely proud of his sons and grandchildren. His favorite way to spend his days was visiting with special friends and beloved family. He was a lifelong member of Assumption-St. Paul Church. Survivors include his wife of almost 55 years, Benita; sons, Paul Verdile of Mechanicville and Michael (Helene) Verdile of Burnt Hills; grandchildren, Michaela, Julia and Sam; siblings, Nicholas Verdile, Gloria Green, and Rose (Sylvester) Frydel; along with nieces, nephews and their families. Dom was predeceased by his parents, sisters, Angela Chronert and Carmella Verdile; and sister-in-law, Annette Verdile. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, and burial with military honors will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Brave Will Foundation, 371 Schauber Rd, Ballston Lake, NY, 12029 ([email protected]) in memory of Dominick "Peanuts" Verdile. Arrangements by DeVito- Salvadore Funeral Home. Visit devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences for Dom's family.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019