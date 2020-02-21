Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominick D. Alonzo. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM St. Edward the Confessor Church 569 Clifton Park Center Rd Clifton Park , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Edward the Confessor Church 569 Clifton Park Center Rd Clifton Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alonzo, Dominick D. CLIFTON PARK Dominick D. Alonzo, 94, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, with his loving and faithful family at his side. Born on June 18, 1925, he was the son of the late Dominic and Caroline Cerone Alonzo. After graduating from Mechanicville High School in 1943, Dom joined the U.S. Army during World War II and served honorably as a paratrooper in the Ardennes, Central Europe and the Rhineland with the 507th Regiment, 17th Airborne Division. Upon returning from the war, Dom began a construction career, working for nearly 20 years for Mike Samel Construction before creating his own construction business, Dominick Dan Alonzo Inc, which he owned and operated until the business closed in 2000. This successful business was responsible for many New York State projects including the South Mall, Capital Building, Thruway and prison work. He worked on many construction projects at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna and at the Kesselring Site in West Milton. He also owned and operated the Pruyn Lumber Co in Mechanicville, which he bought in the 1970's and ran with his family for several years. Dom was a member of the Northeast Carpenters Local #291 union, the Mechanicville Sons of Italy, American Legion Post 91 as well as the Dorothy Welch Choir for many years. He was very proud of, and one of, the founding members of Residents Encounter Christ, a prison ministry of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany that was designed to encourage the prison inmate population to become more active Christians during and after their incarceration. Along with his first wife Dolores, Dom enriched his Christian faith by staying very involved with Cursillo and Marriage Encounter Retreat programs. He was a longtime member of the Assumption-St. Paul Parish while residing in Mechanicville and later St. Edward the Confessor Church when he moved to Clifton Park. In his spare time, Dom enjoyed bocce leagues with friends, trips to the casino where he would find a good game of Craps and always enjoyed spending time with his brothers and their families at the very large family outings that were created by their unity. Dom was predeceased by his first wife of 55 years, Dolores Vitrella Alonzo in 2002; a son Dominick J. Alonzo in 2015; and his siblings, Alfred, Louis "George," Anthony "Tio," Armand "Duke," Arthur, Julius "Julio" and John Alonzo; as well as his nephew Louis "Louie" Alonzo. Dom is survived by his wife of 15 years, Margaret "Midge" Jupin Alonzo, whom he married on June 19, 2005 and with whom he was able to share a renewed life of love after the passing of Dolores; his children: James (Laura) Alonzo of Phoenix, Ariz., Ava (Wences) Rodriguez of Latham, and Mary Jo (John) Brue of Mechanicville; Midge's children: Christopher (Alyse) Jupin and Stephanie (Frank) Darwak; his brother Joseph (Ellen) Alonzo; sister-in-law Mary Alonzo; grandchildren: Erin Alonzo Reeve, Kimberly, Jason, Gregory and Kristen Alonzo, Dr. Alison and Roberto Rodriguez, John "Jack" and Luke Brue, Christopher II and Cassandra Jupin and Samantha, Valerie and Frankie Darwak; 12 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Calling hours at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the or St. Edward the Confessor Church in memory of Dominick D. Alonzo. For directions to the church and to leave condolences for Dom's family, visit











