Santocki, Dominick J. STILLWATER Dominick J. Santocki, 76 of Stillwater, died on August 16, 2020, at his home. He was a quiet man who loved the Lord and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by a brother Philip C. Ferretti of North Carolina and several nephews and nieces. Dominick served two tours in the U.S. Air Force during the 1960s and 1970s. A private graveside service will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 26, 2020.
