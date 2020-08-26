Santocki, Dominick J. STILLWATER Dominick J. Santocki, 76 of Stillwater, died on August 16, 2020, at his home. He was a quiet man who loved the Lord and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by a brother Philip C. Ferretti of North Carolina and several nephews and nieces. Dominick served two tours in the U.S. Air Force during the 1960s and 1970s. A private graveside service will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
