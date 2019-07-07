Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominick M. Vottis. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY View Map Service 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Church 35 Adams Pl. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vottis, Dominick M. DELMAR Dominick Michael Vottis, age 15 months, died suddenly the morning of July 4, 2019, while on vacation with his family. Dominick was born on March 21, 2018, in Albany to his loving parents, Peter and Vanessa Vottis. Dominick was well known as being a happy, content, sweet boy who was always smiling. Dominick was able to light up an entire room and had the ability to capture the hearts of everyone who ever crossed his path. Our sweet baby Dominick loved to play trucks, swim, chase birds, and point to every airplane he saw in the sky. Every morning when Dominick woke up, he kissed, hugged, and waved to his family, sat at his little table and enjoyed eating a banana, not even noticing the complete chaos caused by four older siblings. Dominick was an active little boy who loved piggy back rides from Mikayla, playing "ball-ball" and lacrosse with Petey, "sploring nature" with Liza, and dancing to "baby shark" with Tessa. Dominick enjoyed his notorious sink baths where his mommy would allow him to splash water all over the kitchen floor (cabinets... walls... countertops... and mom). Dommy's favorite moment of the day was when his daddy came home from work. Dominick would run to the top of the stairs to hug and pat daddy on his back. Dominick was simply the best boy and we were all so blessed to have him in our lives and we will never be the same. Dominick will always be in the hearts of his parents, Peter and Vanessa; his sisters, Mikayla, Liza and Tessa; his brother Petey; his paternal grandparents, Patrick and Patrita Vottis; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Christina Zaranko; his aunts and uncles, Adam and Austin Zaranko (Brody), Guy and Sue Vottis (Brianna, Lauren, Makayla), Tim Vottis and Moria Bader (Emily and Patrick), Wayne and Mary Slaughter (Hanna, Dan, Melissa and Justin Valle), Theresa Vottis (Christina and Eric, Amanda and Andrew); and we are comforted to know he will be hugging uncle Michael Vottis in Heaven. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 to 8 p.m. sharing of memories. A funeral Mass will take place in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. Have fun flying with the airplanes our sweet baby boy.







