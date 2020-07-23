Grimaldi, Dominick N. Jr. MECHANICVILLE Dominick N. Grimaldi Jr., 75, a lifelong resident of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on July 21, 2020, at 6:58 p.m. surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer. Born in Troy on April 9, 1945, the son of the late Dominick and Anna Curto Grimaldi Sr., he was a 1964 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Dom was an employee for the former Westvaco Pulp & Paper Mill, the Carpenter Millwright Union, Local 370, where he worked for several companies during his career, mainly at the Kesselring Site in West Milton, and the former G.E. Plastics plant in Waterford where he retired in 2008. Additionally, he was a BOCES Machine shop teacher teacher from 1983-1985. Active in his community, Dom was a longtime member of All Saints on the Hudson Church, past member of W.B. Neilson Hose Co #4, past member and Commissioner of Hillcrest Fire Department and also held prior memberships with the Mechanicville Stillwater Elks Lodge 1403 and the Mechanicville Stillwater Lions Club. Dom enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling to Las Vegas and Atlantic City and was also an avid thoroughbred horse racing fan. After his wife and his son Dom's mother died at a young age, Dom committed himself to raising his son to be the hardworking man he has become. He was tremendously proud of his son serving his country in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force, who is still on active duty at 22 years. Sadly, Dom was predeceased by his wife Adeline Miller Grimaldi on July 12, 1992; as well as his brothers, Lou and Nickolas Grimaldi. Survivors include his son Dominick A. Grimaldi; brother Frank (Anne Marie) Grimaldi; siblings, Nick (Anne) Curto, Celeste (Bob) Benoit, Arthur (Debbie) Curto, Denise (Mike) Miller, and Anita (Mark) Jesmer, as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. A special thank you to his longtime friend Jennifer Vaughn, who took great care of Dom at the end of his life journey. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 24, from 5-7 p.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St, Mechanicville. For the safety of the family, masks will be required for entry and social distancing will be encouraged. Graveside burial service where all may attend will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Cemetery and will take place at the pavilion in the rear of the cemetery. In lieu of flowers and at the request of his family, please donate to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110, or the Mechanicville or Hillcrest Fire Department in memory of Dominick N. Grimaldi Jr.