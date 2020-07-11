Lobosco, Dominick P. GLENMONT Dominick Lobosco, 72, surrounded by his loving family, was peacefully called to the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020, following a long and valiant battle with cancer. Born and raised in Albany, he was the son of the late John B. and Anne (Rinaldo) Lobosco. He was a graduate of Albany High School and Marist College. He started his career as a middle school teacher in Massachusetts. Later, he returned to Albany and dedicated over 30 years to New York State service. During this time he also continued his passion for teaching by helping countless individuals earn their GED through the Albany Night School Program. His unwavering faith and dedication to family were the most important things to Dominick. He was a master gardener, a member of the Knights of Columbus and had a love of history, music, art, and travel. He had a natural ability of making those in his life know how important they were to him and always offered a listening ear. He provided amazing advice, guidance, love, and support to all he knew. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Anne Marie; and his in-laws, Rocco and Carmela (Viglietti) Fanuele. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Isabella (Fanuele) Lobosco; daughters, Christina and her husband Craig Slezak, Stephanie and her husband Brian Navarro; and son-in-law David Cramer. He was the adored Papa of Nicholas Dominick and John Rocco. Dominick was the loving brother-in-law of Rosemary Elliott and Robert Elliott, Vincent and Judy Fanuele, and Anthony and Ersilia Fanuele. He is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals and their staff for the care they provided to Dominick over the last 10 years. We will be forever grateful to the Hospice Inn staff for their amazing and heartfelt care they provided Dominick in his last days. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar on Tuesday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may send memorial contributions in memory of Dominick to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.