Cerniglia, Dominick R. CLIFTON PARK Dominick R. Cerniglia passed away on April 12, 2019, as he approached his 82nd Birthday. He is survived and loved by his wife, Gina Cerniglia; three children, Salvatore Cerniglia, Maryann LaShombe, Catherine Fried; eight grandchildren and extended family. "Not I, nor anyone else can travel that road for you. You must travel it by yourself. It is not far. It is within reach. Perhaps you have been on it since you were born, and did not know. Perhaps it is everywhere - on water and land." Walt Whitman, Leaves of Grass A funeral service with military honors will be held on Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, please send prayers of love and comfort for our family. Online condolences may be expressed at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 13, 2019