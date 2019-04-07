Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Ippolito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick R. Ippolito

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dominick R. Ippolito Obituary
Ippolito, Dominick R. WATERFORD Dominick R. Ippolito, 88, of Clemente Lane died Thursday April 4, 2019 at his residence. Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Giacomo and Carmela Zappia Ippolito. Dominick was employed for 34 years at the U.S. Arsenal in Watervliet and retired in 1985. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and served in the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford, a member of the 20 Year Club at the Arsenal and a member of the Waterford Bocce League. Dom was an avid horseman and had owned several trotters over the years. He enjoyed playing cards and, in his earlier years, he enjoyed bowling, golf, softball and football. Dominick is the loving husband of the late Wilma Jean Williams Ippolito who died in 2005; and is the devoted father of Thomas R. Ippolito (Kim), Michael A. Ippolito (Loretta), Kenneth T. Ippolito (Vicki) and Gina M. Ippolito, all of Waterford He is brother of Nicholas Ippolito of Liverpool, Ida Grimshaw of Fulton, Lucy Zohne of Clinton, the late Nino Ippolito, Antoinette Boccitto and Angeline Arduini. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte.32), Waterford, and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Parkinson's Disease Research, 47 New Scotland Ave., Mailcode 70, Albany, NY 12208, ATTN: Dr. Mupple Movement Disorder. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now