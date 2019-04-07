Ippolito, Dominick R. WATERFORD Dominick R. Ippolito, 88, of Clemente Lane died Thursday April 4, 2019 at his residence. Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Giacomo and Carmela Zappia Ippolito. Dominick was employed for 34 years at the U.S. Arsenal in Watervliet and retired in 1985. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and served in the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford, a member of the 20 Year Club at the Arsenal and a member of the Waterford Bocce League. Dom was an avid horseman and had owned several trotters over the years. He enjoyed playing cards and, in his earlier years, he enjoyed bowling, golf, softball and football. Dominick is the loving husband of the late Wilma Jean Williams Ippolito who died in 2005; and is the devoted father of Thomas R. Ippolito (Kim), Michael A. Ippolito (Loretta), Kenneth T. Ippolito (Vicki) and Gina M. Ippolito, all of Waterford He is brother of Nicholas Ippolito of Liverpool, Ida Grimshaw of Fulton, Lucy Zohne of Clinton, the late Nino Ippolito, Antoinette Boccitto and Angeline Arduini. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte.32), Waterford, and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Parkinson's Disease Research, 47 New Scotland Ave., Mailcode 70, Albany, NY 12208, ATTN: Dr. Mupple Movement Disorder. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary