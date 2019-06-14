Whitlock, Don ALTAMONT On June 13, 2019, Don Whitlock, 83, died at home as was his wish, with his wife Betsy and daughters, Kate and Karen at his side. Born in Potsdam, he was the first of two sons of Audrey and Don Whitlock Sr. When the boys were small, the family moved to Black River where Don and his brother David would grow up in a friendly small-town community atmosphere, walking to school, fishing in the Black River and roaming the countryside. After graduation from Black River High School, Don attended State College for Teachers (now SUNYA) where he met his future wife Betsy Leaning. They were married in 1959 and moved to the Adirondack town of Saranac Lake. Don would teach high school English in both Tupper Lake and Lake Placid. Tupper Lake would always hold a special place in his heart. The son of a deer hunter, he joined the local hunting club, a delightful group of men that he would remain friends with to this day. Son Mark and daughter Kate would be born during those Adirondack years before Don returned to Albany bringing his family to live in the city while he completed his masters' degree. During those two years of study, he worked in the Student Financial Aid office resulting in an offer to fill the position of director when it became vacant, a job he held until retirement. The family moved to a house in Altamont where a year later, twins Karen and Brian were born. The next move was to an unfinished new house, built by Charles Simons and Don with the aid of family and friends. Completing this house would take many years. A gregarious man, Don made many friends throughout his life. He was a longtime member of the Kiwanis where he is remembered fondly as the guy who cooked the sausage for the Maple Breakfast each spring. He also was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betsy; brother David (Joan); sons, Mark (Lisa) and Brian; and daughters Kate (John) and Karen. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 15, at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont from 2-4 p.m. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Don's memory, the family suggests the Hospice of Albany. Published in Albany Times Union on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary