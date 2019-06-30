Young, Don BRUNSWICK Don Young, 76, died June 21, 2019. Father of Matthew Young of Cincinnati. Brother of Donna Young of Brunswick. Don served a four year tour of duty in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a Capitol Police Officer, retiring in 1993 after 24 years of service. He spent the majority of his life enjoying his independence and interacting with the pristine natural environment that his beloved hills of Poestenkill offered. Don was recognized locally by his black hat with turkey feather plumage, canes he carefully crafted to include much bling, and a huge and welcoming smile with which he greeted everyone. He was a gentle giant who was much loved and who will be greatly missed. At Don's request, there will be no ceremony. Contributions in memory of Don may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Ctr., 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019