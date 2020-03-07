Dona L. Teal

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dona L. Teal.
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Obituary
Send Flowers

Teal, Dona L. NORTH GREENBUSH Dona L. Teal, 71, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, after a long illness at Samaritan Hospital, Troy. Born and raised in North Greenbush, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Goodick) Teal. Dona was a graduate of Columbia High School. Dona was an animal lover and enjoyed gardening. She was predeceased by a sister, Elaine Teal; and brother, Richard Teal. She is survived by brothers: Harold Teal (Stephanie) of North Greenbush, Peter Teal (Sam) of North Greenbush and Gerald Teal (Janice) of Wynantskill. Also survived by a sister, Elaine Proper of Florida and several nieces and nephews. Cemetery services will be scheduled for a future date. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.