Teal, Dona L. NORTH GREENBUSH Dona L. Teal, 71, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, after a long illness at Samaritan Hospital, Troy. Born and raised in North Greenbush, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Goodick) Teal. Dona was a graduate of Columbia High School. Dona was an animal lover and enjoyed gardening. She was predeceased by a sister, Elaine Teal; and brother, Richard Teal. She is survived by brothers: Harold Teal (Stephanie) of North Greenbush, Peter Teal (Sam) of North Greenbush and Gerald Teal (Janice) of Wynantskill. Also survived by a sister, Elaine Proper of Florida and several nieces and nephews. Cemetery services will be scheduled for a future date. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020