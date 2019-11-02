Stulmaker, Dona SLINGERLANDS Dona Stulmaker of Slingerlands, formerly of Sarasota, Fla. died peacefully on November 1, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on January 4, 1929, to Matilda and Dr. Sidney Kimelblot, Dona was married to Harvey Stulmaker for over 60 years until his passing in March 2018. Dona had a love of classical music and received her music education at Juliard and New York University. She taught piano for many years in Albany. Harvey and Dona moved to Sarasota, Fla. where they spent over 30 happy years playing golf, bridge and enjoying the culture that Sarasota offered. In later years, Dona joined the "Reading Ladies" where she helped children in elementary and middle school read and write through art and music. She also enjoyed her writing group, bridge games and book clubs and was an avid reader. Dona was a strong, caring and loving woman who valued family above all. Her honesty and integrity helped define Dona. She was a fiercely loyal friend. She was grateful that she had the opportunity to say goodbye to her loved ones and friends in both Sarasota and Albany. Dona is survived by her children, Robin (Ted) Sobol, Michael Stulmaker and Steven (Lisa) Stulmaker; grandchildren, Paula (Chris) Priore, Hayley (Danny) Shoham, Allison Sobol, Molly Stulmaker, Jeffrey Stulmaker, and Sarah Stulmaker; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie Shoham and Zuri Priore. She also leaves behind a brother Dr. Sherman (Lou) Kimelblot; a sister Lynn (Dr. Bernie) Eskin and several nieces and nephews. The family extends appreciation to her longtime caregiver, Cathy and to the Community Hospice for their care and support. The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany. Interment will follow in the Beth Emeth Cemetery, Turner Lane, Loudonville. The period of mourning will be observed at the Sobol residence, 326 Highgate Dr., Slingerlands, on Sunday following interment and on Monday from 6-9 p.m. with a brief service each evening. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Rd, Albany, NY, 12208. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit leivnememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 2, 2019