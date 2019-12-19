Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald A. Bates. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Rd. Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bates, Donald A. CLIFTON PARK Donald A. Bates, 72, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, with his loving family by his side. Don was the son of the late Anthony and Helen (Flanigan) Bates. He was the devoted husband of over 33 years, to Deborah (Stack) Bates. Don work for New York State as a sales tax auditor with the Taxation & Finance Department in Albany for 35 years, before retiring in 2002. He enjoyed meeting with his high school classmates for breakfast at the Halfmoon Diner once a month. He was an avid Brooklyn Dodger fan, loved going to air shows, watching the Thunderbirds, the Blue Angels and traveling. He loved spending time with his family and his feline companions, Patches, Gilbert and Smokey. Don was the most kind and thoughtful person you will ever know. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Gary and John Bates. Don is survived by his wife, Debby Bates; his sisters-in-law, Martha and Fran. He is also survived by his dear friend Michele Emerick and her children, Ryan and Kelsey; as well as many nieces, nephews, a great-grandnephew, all of whom he adored. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Monday, December 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







Bates, Donald A. CLIFTON PARK Donald A. Bates, 72, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, with his loving family by his side. Don was the son of the late Anthony and Helen (Flanigan) Bates. He was the devoted husband of over 33 years, to Deborah (Stack) Bates. Don work for New York State as a sales tax auditor with the Taxation & Finance Department in Albany for 35 years, before retiring in 2002. He enjoyed meeting with his high school classmates for breakfast at the Halfmoon Diner once a month. He was an avid Brooklyn Dodger fan, loved going to air shows, watching the Thunderbirds, the Blue Angels and traveling. He loved spending time with his family and his feline companions, Patches, Gilbert and Smokey. Don was the most kind and thoughtful person you will ever know. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Gary and John Bates. Don is survived by his wife, Debby Bates; his sisters-in-law, Martha and Fran. He is also survived by his dear friend Michele Emerick and her children, Ryan and Kelsey; as well as many nieces, nephews, a great-grandnephew, all of whom he adored. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Monday, December 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close