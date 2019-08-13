Boice, Donald A. RAVENA Donald A. Boice, 86, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Hospice Inn. Don was born in Albany and raised in Ravena where he was a lifelong resident and son of the late Chester and Eva Boice. He retired from the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority after 23 years of service. Don had been involved in the Hudson Valley Little League, was a member of the Ravena Grange and was a golf enthusiast and enjoyed playing with his friends in the Eastern Golf Association. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty Jane; sons, Keith (Patty) and Wayne Boice (Sue); and several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his brothers, Myron and Chester Boice; and his sister, Helen Casey. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, in the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation in memory of Donald to the Ravena Grange, 1184 SR 143, Coeymans Hollow, NY, 12046.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 13, 2019