Foisy, Donald A. NIVERVILLE Donald Arthur Foisy, "Fuzzy," 92, formally of Woodstock, Conn., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing Home at Barnwell in Valatie. Born in Marlborough, Mass., he was the son of the late Frank and Mederise (Rougeau) Foisy. He attended Marlborough High School and then went to Trade School in Worcester Mass. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea for one and a half years and worked most of his entire career for Colt's Plastics as the chief engineer and designer until his retirement in 1998. Donald loved socializing, dancing and singing, and had an "over the top" love for people and his smile always lit up the room. He was predeceased by his loving wife, the late Rose (Lee) Foisy, whom he was married to for 61 years upon her death; son, the late Douglas Foisy; daughter, the late Denise (Foisy) Garry; and grandson, the late Patrick Kelley. He is survived by his three daughters, Cheryl (Foisy) Shaw and husband Mike of The Villages, Fla., Emily (Foisy) White and husband Cliff of East Nassau, and Gail Hodgkins of Whitney, Texas; one son, David Foisy and wife Lori of Putnam, Conn.; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. In honor of his many years as a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, which included serving two terms as the grand knight for Cargill Council #64, donations may be made to the Donald Foisy K of C Memorial Fund. Mail donations to: Knights of Columbus, Cargill Council #64, 64 Providence St., Putnam, CT, 06260. Memorial guestbook at Mooneyfuneralhome.com