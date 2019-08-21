Lajeunesse, Donald A. TROY Donald A. Lajeunesse, 93 of Troy, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. He was born in Lansingburgh on October 5, 1925, and was the first son of Alcide and Marion Wood Lajeunesse. He graduated from Lansingburgh High School, also attended C.C.H.S. and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He was a decorated Navy veteran of World War II (Pacific Theater) and served on the USS Morrison DD 560 until it sank under fire from the Japanese Kamikaze planes off the coast of Okinawa on May 4 ,1945. He was employed by Harrison and Mero of Troy and the New York State Architects Office and O.G.S. He was appointed by the N.Y. State Senate and Assembly Leadership from 1960 to 1980 as planning and construction consultant. Later, he was a founder of Lajeunesse Brothers Building Construction from which D. A. Lajeunesse Building and Remodeling is an offshoot. He was a building inspector in the north until his retirement in 1996. Mr. Lajeunesse was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Keeseville; a member of the Keeseville/Saranac Elks Lodge 2072; former quarter master for V.F.W. Keeseville Memorial Post 1505; a Paul Harris Fellow; and past president and honorary member of the Rotary of Menands. He was predeceased by his wife, Thelma (T.J.) Delaney Lajeunesse. He is survived by two sons, David A. Lajeunesse (Jan) and Philip C. Lajeunesse (Noreen); one daughter, Suzanne M. Busta (Ernie); a brother, A. Peter Lajeunesse; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepson, Gary S. Buechs (Linda); and several nieces and nephews.He was formerly married to Ruth E. Lajeunesse (deceased); and was also predeceased by his brother, Robert C. Lajeunesse. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. The interment with full military honors will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 11:30 a.m. At his request, there are no calling hours. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 21, 2019