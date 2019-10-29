|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald A. Lyon.
|
|
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc
|
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
First Baptist Church of Westerlo
Lyon, Donald A. WESTERLO Donald A. Lyon, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on August 8, 1940 in Matamoras, Pa. to the late Robert and Shirley Taynton Lyon. After graduating from Delaware Valley Joint High School, Don attended Philadelphia College of Bible and Denver Seminary. He served as an associate pastor in Barrington, R.I., pastor at Second Baptist Church in North Stonington, Conn., pastor at First Baptist Church of Westerlo, executive director of Albany Bible Institute and Camp Pinnacle, and as a counselor at Capital City Rescue Mission. After moving to Westerlo in 1974, Don was involved in the founding of the Helderberg Senior Services, the Helderberg Interfaith Safe Haven, the Christian Counseling Associates in Delmar, the Cornerstone Baptist Church in East Durham, and the King's Chapel in Glenmont. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Westerlo and the Capital City Rescue Mission. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, and especially enjoyed family activities. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Judy Malzahn. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Jewett Lyon; his children, David (Lori), Stephen (Darlene) and Deborah Lyon; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Katrina, Christianna, Joshua, Jonathan, and Rachel Lyon; his great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Karsten, and Kade Lyon; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Westerlo, 618 State Route 143, Westerlo, followed by burial in the Westerlo Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Westerlo, Deacon Fund, PO Box 130, Westerlo, NY 12193 or to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202. Condolences can be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 29, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|