Lyon, Donald A. WESTERLO Donald A. Lyon, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his family. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Jewett Lyon; his children, David (Lori), Stephen (Darlene) and Deborah Lyon; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Katrina, Christianna, Joshua, Jonathan, and Rachel Lyon; his great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Karsten, and Kade Lyon; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3, at 3 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Westerlo, 618 State Route 143, Westerlo, followed by burial in the Westerlo Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Westerlo, Deacon Fund, P.O. Box 130, Westerlo, NY, 12193 or to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019