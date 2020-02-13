Albany Times Union Obituaries
Maines, Donald A. MECHANICVILLE Donald A. Maines, 84 of North Main Street, died peacefully Monday, February 3, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late James G.S. Maines and Helen McHugh Maines. Don moved to Troy as a young child and was educated at Catholic High. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard during the Vietnam Era. Don and his wife Ruth established and operated The Branch Restaurant as well as The Vault Restaurant, both in Albany. Don was a proud 28 year member of the American Legion Mohawk Post 1450. He was the husband of the late Ruth Amadon Maines for over 49 years. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to your local ASPCA. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
