Noyes, Donald A. VALLEY FALLS Donald A. Noyes, long time resident of Valley Falls, died on January 28, 2019, at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Alita J. Noyes. He is survived by his daughter Michele Chapman; his son Eric Noyes (Judith); two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was born on May 18, 1926, to Merlin and Blanche Noyes in Laconia, N.H. where he grew up. After graduating from High School he served in the Army Air Corps as a B-17 mechanic at the end of World War II. He was stationed in Italy and had fond memories of the Italian people and culture. After his military service, he completed mechanics training and specialized in imported cars and trucks. In his last job of 25 years he worked for Contractor Sales in Albany. Throughout his life he was a motor sports enthusiast. He was a member of the National Hotrod Association (NHRA) competing in drag racing. In 1962, he was a national record holder and champion of the NHRA winter Nationals in Indianapolis. He was also an active member of the National Tractor Puller's Association for several decades and was a top level participant in the Vermont Tractor Puller's Association. He participated in automotive ice racing as well. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. in Preston Hollow Cemetery, Preston Hollow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society. Arrangements by Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2019