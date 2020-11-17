1/
Donald Andrew Tomaski
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tomaski, Donald Andrew DALLAS, Ga. Mr. Donald Andrew Tomaski, 68 of Dallas, Ga., passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1952, in Cohoes. He served in the U.S. Army before becoming a respiratory therapist for various hospitals in Florida, New York, and Georgia for more than 30 years. He was a member of Mighty Fortress Evangelical Lutheran Church. He is survived by two brothers and their wives: Robert and Patricia Tomaski of Dallas, Ga. and James and Anne Tomaski of Glens Falls; as well as four nieces, one nephew, and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley A. and Anna York Tomaski; and a brother Stanley M. Tomaski. In accordance with Mr. Tomaski's wishes, his body was cremated and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in the Eagle Hill Cemetery in Albany. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to do so may make a contribution to Mighty Fortress Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4425 Macland Road, Hiram, GA, 30141. Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, Ga., was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family on our website, www.samclarkfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Highway
Hiram, GA 30141
(770) 445-7133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Clark Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved