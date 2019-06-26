Novak, Donald Anthony "Duck" STUYVESANT FALLS Donald Anthony "Duck" Novak, 85 of Stuyvesant Falls, N.Y., passed away on June 25, 2019, at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, N.Y. Duck was born in Stuyvesant Falls to Anthony and Frances Novak on April 6, 1934. He was the youngest of four children. Duck went to Hudson High School and graduated in 1951. He joined the U.S. Army on January 12, 1954 and was honorably discharged on December 24, 1955. He came home on Christmas Eve to the surprise of his mother. Don worked for Canada Dry Distilleries in Hudson then transferred to Hartford, Conn. He retired from Crellin Plastics and worked part time for Columbia County Solid Waste for 20 years. Duck was also a member of the VFW Post #9593 and a lifetime member of the Stuyvesant Falls Fire Company. He was also a member of the Columbia County Sportsmen Association and a past member of the Columbia County Magistrates having served as Stuyvesant's Town Justice for nine years. Duck loved his Polish heritage and polka music. A big thank you to the Rymanowski Brothers of Albany for always mentioning him on their Sunday morning Polka Program. Duck was also a huge fan of the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra. Another favorite of Duck's was the racino. He rarely met a slot machine he couldn't beat. Monday night Poker games was another favorite with the guys at the VFW. Duck is survived by his daughter Carol Van Denburgh, her husband Steve and grandson Scott, all of Valatie; sister Gertrude Burkle of Castleton; niece Barbara Yerrick of Vermont; nephews Alan Wolfe of Albany and William Burkle of Chicago; and special family members Shanna Pickwick and Bray Kowalski. He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Ellie; his son Glenn; his sisters Pauline Yerrick and Charlotte Wolfe; his niece Patty Wolfe and nephew David Yerrick. Funeral services will be held at the Church of St. Joseph in Stuyvesant Falls, NY on Friday, June 28, at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. George Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Stuyvesant Falls. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27, from 4-7 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie NY. Memorial donations may be made in Duck's name to the Glencadia Rod & Gun Club, PO Box 13, Stuyvesant Falls, NY 12174 which Duck was a lifetime member having joined when he was 12 years old.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019