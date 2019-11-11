Jeffrey, Donald C. GUILDERLAND Donald C. Jeffrey, 68, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Donald was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Wollak) Jeffrey. Donald proudly served with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Post Office in 2006 after 38 years. He enjoyed horse racing, bowling and was an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Gary Giuffre and John Jeffrey. Donald is survived by his brothers and sisters, Gail Jeffrey Kearney, William Jeffrey, James (Mary Lou) Jeffrey and Mary Beth (Charles) Di Giacomo. He is also survived by his dear friends, William (Patricia) Klein. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie on Thursday, November 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019