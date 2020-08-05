Nardacci, Donald C. ALBANY Donald C. Nardacci, 92, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late Charles and Lillian (Crosettie) Nardacci. Mr. Nardacci was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was an electrician in the Navy and later at Sterling Drug in Rensselaer. Mr. Nardacci was a communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Marjorie A. (Conley) Smith Nardacci; his sisters, Theresa Traynor and Geraldine Romeo; and stepdaughter, Alice Lee. He is survived by his brother, John (late Josephine) Nardacci; and stepchildren, Carla Rossi (Sam) of Albany, Donna LoPresti (the late Babe LoPresti) of Clifton Park, John Smith (Donna VanDenburgh) and Joseph Smith (Maggie), all of Albany. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Donna VanDenburgh, Don's main caregiver, driver and companion for the past few years. Out of an abundance of caution, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family kindly requests that the funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception be attended by immediate family only. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send donations to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 125 Eagle St., Albany, NY, 12202. Please feel free to express your condolences via the guestbook at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
