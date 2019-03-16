Albany Times Union Obituaries
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Cohoes, NY
Roy, Donald C. COHOES Donald C. Roy, 83 of Cohoes, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The son of the late Culbert and Rosalie Lessard Roy, he was born in Cohoes and was a graduate of LaSalle Institute and attended Siena College. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for Mohawk Fine Papers in Cohoes as a department manager until his retirement in 1999. He participated in several golf leagues and was proud of his two hole-in-ones. Don was a communicant of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes, a eucharistic minister, and he served on the Finance Committee for several years. Husband of the late Anne-Marie Arneault Roy. Father of Donna (John) Klingbeil of Colonie, Diane (Joseph) Sheridan of Loudonville and Denise (Robert) Elwell of Brunswick; grandfather of Rebecca, Patrick and Eileen Kennedy, Erin Klingbeil, Melissa and Michael Sheridan, Lindsey Elwell, Martin and Emily Klingbeil; also survived by a nephew Kevin and a niece Karyn. Brother-in-law of Lillian (Richard) Cunniff and Sandra Arneault (Michael Pugliano). Funeral on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be Concelebrated by Reverend Brian Slezak, Reverend Donald Bourgeois and Reverend Geoffrey Burke. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Don in a special way may donate to in his memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
