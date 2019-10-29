Morin, Donald D. WESTERLO Donald D. Morin, 86, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Donald was the son of the late John and Gladys Morin. Donald is together again with his late wife Natalie B. Morin. Donald "Big D" was co-owner of Uptown Beverage in Rotterdam and Savemore Beverage in Clifton Park. Donald is survived by his children, Barbara (the late, Jeffrey) Gilbert, Suzanne (David) Sankey, and Donald A. (Nanette) Morin; his grandchildren, Annmarie, Jessica, Morrisa, Hans, Tara, Sam, Kayla, and Michelle; his great-grandchildren, Bronwyn, Alana, Blake, Nash, Norah and Maverick; and his sister, Carolyn Filyaw. Donald was predeceased by his brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Gwen; and brother-in-law, Dallen "Flip." A memorial service will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, October 31, at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Central Ave., Colonie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 29, 2019