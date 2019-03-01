Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Buckley, Donald E. SARATOGA SPRINGS Donald E. Buckley, 65 of Saratoga Springs, died on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by family. He was born in Troy, son of Marie Landrigan Buckley and the late Robert Buckley.Don was a graduate of LaSalle Institute, class of 1971 and SUNY Albany. He recently retired from Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs. Survivors in addition to his mother include his sister Kathleen Buckley; brother Robert (Kathleen) Buckley; and nieces and nephews, Jared McGrath, Elizabeth, Robert Jr., Bridget and Catherine Buckley. Calling hours will be on Sunday at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy from 2 - 5 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday from the funeral home. The funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 3rd and Jackson Streets, Troy. Family and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Church Restoration Fund, 416 3rd St., Troy, NY 12180.







336 Third Street

Troy , NY 12180

