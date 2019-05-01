Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Connelly Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home 850 St Johns Bluff Road North Jacksonville , FL 32225 (904)-641-9755 Send Flowers Obituary

Connelly, Donald E. Jr. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Donald Edward Connelly Jr., 58, was born on May 22, 1960, in Green Island. He departed for his eternal vacation on April 29, 2019. Don was a proud retired Navy Seabee, serving 20 years. Don loved to travel with his wife, family and friends in their motorhome, making NASCAR races and National Parks some of his favorite destinations. When not traveling, Don enjoyed helping friends and loved ones with construction projects, always doing what he loved, spending time with others and having a "marvelous" time. Don loved sitting on his back porch that he designed himself, watching his 11 grandkids laugh, splash, and play. Don was predeceased by his mother, Marie and his father, Don Sr. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his brothers, Thomas "Tommy" and James "Jimmy"; his sisters, Sandra "Sandy" and Jean "Jeanie"; his son, Donald James "DJ" (Heather); his daughters, Monica (Fred) and Leslie (George); his step-daughter, Katie (William); and his stepson Charlie, (Sarah). He leaves behind 11 grandkids, Gracyn, Taylor, Kaleigh, Kristina, Hunter, Erica, Addison, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Madisyn, and Emma, who all miss their Poppy greatly. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, also at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, followed by interment at 12:30 p.m. in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please support the . You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at Hardage-GiddensChapel







Connelly, Donald E. Jr. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Donald Edward Connelly Jr., 58, was born on May 22, 1960, in Green Island. He departed for his eternal vacation on April 29, 2019. Don was a proud retired Navy Seabee, serving 20 years. Don loved to travel with his wife, family and friends in their motorhome, making NASCAR races and National Parks some of his favorite destinations. When not traveling, Don enjoyed helping friends and loved ones with construction projects, always doing what he loved, spending time with others and having a "marvelous" time. Don loved sitting on his back porch that he designed himself, watching his 11 grandkids laugh, splash, and play. Don was predeceased by his mother, Marie and his father, Don Sr. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his brothers, Thomas "Tommy" and James "Jimmy"; his sisters, Sandra "Sandy" and Jean "Jeanie"; his son, Donald James "DJ" (Heather); his daughters, Monica (Fred) and Leslie (George); his step-daughter, Katie (William); and his stepson Charlie, (Sarah). He leaves behind 11 grandkids, Gracyn, Taylor, Kaleigh, Kristina, Hunter, Erica, Addison, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Madisyn, and Emma, who all miss their Poppy greatly. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6, also at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, followed by interment at 12:30 p.m. in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please support the . You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at Hardage-GiddensChapel Hills.com Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, is serving the family. Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close