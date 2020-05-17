Dunham, Donald E. Sr. TROY Donald E. Dunham Sr., 81, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 16, 2020. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Archie D. Dunham and Marguerite E. Teal Dunham; and husband of the late Antoinette Garner Dunham. He had resided in the Troy area all his life and was a graduate of Troy schools. Don was a parts salesman for Hickey Ford, Latham Ford, Orange Ford and Rensselaer Honda, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Donald E.(Laurie McDonald) Dunham Jr., Troy, Dennis M. (Linda) Dunham, Troy, Antoinette M. (Louis) Sanders, Troy, Timothy M. (Tom Mayo) Dunham, Troy, Amy Marie (Larry) Sagendorf, Albany, Anne Marie (Leo) White, Troy, Tammy Marie (Ralph) Fatato, Latham, and Marc D. Dunham, Glenmont; two brothers, Richard A. (Janice) Dunham Sr., Troy and David W. (Sandy) Dunham, Johnsonville; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Bradley A. Dunham, Cohoes. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Donald E. Dunham Sr. to the American Cancer Society, 260 Osborne Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.