Donald E. Dunham Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dunham, Donald E. Sr. TROY Donald E. Dunham Sr., 81, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 16, 2020. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Archie D. Dunham and Marguerite E. Teal Dunham; and husband of the late Antoinette Garner Dunham. He had resided in the Troy area all his life and was a graduate of Troy schools. Don was a parts salesman for Hickey Ford, Latham Ford, Orange Ford and Rensselaer Honda, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Donald E.(Laurie McDonald) Dunham Jr., Troy, Dennis M. (Linda) Dunham, Troy, Antoinette M. (Louis) Sanders, Troy, Timothy M. (Tom Mayo) Dunham, Troy, Amy Marie (Larry) Sagendorf, Albany, Anne Marie (Leo) White, Troy, Tammy Marie (Ralph) Fatato, Latham, and Marc D. Dunham, Glenmont; two brothers, Richard A. (Janice) Dunham Sr., Troy and David W. (Sandy) Dunham, Johnsonville; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Bradley A. Dunham, Cohoes. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Donald E. Dunham Sr. to the American Cancer Society, 260 Osborne Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit brycefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved