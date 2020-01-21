|
Fletcher, Donald E. Sr. TROY Donald E. Fletcher Sr., 59, died January 16, 2020. Born in Troy, he had lived there most of his life and was son of the late Clarence and Helen Willetts Fletcher. He enjoyed building model cars and driving but his greatest joy in life came from spending time with his children and grandchildren, they were his world. He was the loving husband of Elesa Brown Fletcher; father of Jessica Wood, Kasara (Erik) Lanham, Donald Fletcher Jr., Damian (Aislynn) Fletcher, Taylor Marshall, Ashley (Armando Jr.) Lind and Cody Fletcher; brother of Nancy (Robert) Franklin, Walter Fletcher, Joan Mayo, Linda Carter, Carol Fletcher, Mary (Paul) Franklin and the late Clarence Fletcher. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home. Calling hours are on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the services.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020