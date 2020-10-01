1/
Donald E. Frame Sr.
Frame, Donald E. Sr. NISKAYUNA Donald E. Frame Sr., age 90, passed away on June 6, 2020, at home. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois (Winkler) Frame; his sons, Donald Jr. (Debra), Lawrence (Linda), Timothy (MaryAnn), Jack (Joanne) and Thomas (Anne); his dear sisters, Wanda Staffey, Colleen Sowers, and Shirley Fisher and brother John, all of Ohio; as well as grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Watroba, Jennifer, Timothy (Renee), Shannon, Donald III, Kevin, David, Madison, Jessica, Ally and Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Conner and Zoey Frame, and Olivia and Charlotte Watroba. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 600 State St., Schenectady. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Visit Donald's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com








Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
