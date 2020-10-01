Frame, Donald E. Sr. NISKAYUNA Donald E. Frame Sr., age 90, passed away on June 6, 2020, at home. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois (Winkler) Frame; his sons, Donald Jr. (Debra), Lawrence (Linda), Timothy (MaryAnn), Jack (Joanne) and Thomas (Anne); his dear sisters, Wanda Staffey, Colleen Sowers, and Shirley Fisher and brother John, all of Ohio; as well as grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Watroba, Jennifer, Timothy (Renee), Shannon, Donald III, Kevin, David, Madison, Jessica, Ally and Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Conner and Zoey Frame, and Olivia and Charlotte Watroba. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 600 State St., Schenectady. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Visit Donald's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com