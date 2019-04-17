Griffin, Donald E. RAVENA Donald E. Griffin, 85, passed away quietly on April 13, 2019, at the Sunrise Nursing Home, Columbia, Md. He was the son of the late Kelly Griffin and Lucille Brink. Don was a graduate of R-C-S High School and was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Before retirement, Don had worked 39 years as a computer programmer, first at General Electric in Schenectady then at New York State Department of Criminal Justice. He was a member of the Ravena Grange, the Ravena Coeymans Historical Society and former Town Councilman in the Town of Coeymans and a member of the Democrat Party. Don coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball for over 15 years in Ravena. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Ruth, skiing, playing golf and thoroughly enjoyed bowling with his wife and friends at the Ravena Lanes. Survivors include his loving children, Curtis (Carolyn) of North Carolina, Terri Griffin of Albany, Douglas (Kathy) of Maryland and Kyle of Albany; grandson Glenn Griffin; and brother Keith Pebler. Don was predeceased by his wife Ruth Mary Slater Griffin; and brother Reid Griffin. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday April 19, in the funeral home. Contributions in memory of Don may be made to the American Red Cross, 33 Everett Rd, Albany, NY, 12208 or the Ravena Coeymans Historical Society, 15 Mt. Road, Ravena, NY, 12143.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Griffin.
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 17, 2019