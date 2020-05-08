Yetman, Donald E. EAST GREENBUSH Donald E. Yetman born on November 1, 1942, the son of the late Walter B. and Gladys (Lawrence) Yetman, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Don was a graduate of Our Lady of Victory Academy in Plattsburgh where he played varsity basketball, football and baseball through all four years of high school earning a scholarship to St. Bonaventure College. Don joined the U.S. Army after graduating from our Lady of Victory Academy in 1962 and proudly served his country for six years achieving the rank of staff sergeant, during which time he was stationed in Korea, Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Bragg, N.C. and Fort Jackson, S.C. where he graduated from the Army Administration School. Don was employed by the United States Postal Service and was appointed postmaster of the East Chatham Post Office, Slingerlands Post Office and retired from the East Greenbush Post Office after 23 years of service. Don also served simultaneously in the National Guard where he also retired as a first sergeant after 23 years of proudly serving his country. In retirement, Don enjoyed driving the school bus in East Greenbush and Willsboro, N.Y. until failing health caused him to retire. Don was always willing to help his neighbors and friends. One of his greatest joys was his hunting camp experiences in Willsboro with his good friends, Joe Vet, Tom Cunningham, Harold Gohlke, and his twin brother David. He was later a member of the Johnson Vly Club Hunters. Don was extremely proud of his son's racing accomplishments. Don loved watching them race, but again, poor health prevented him from attending many of the races, but he thoroughly enjoyed being shown the tapes by his sons. Don married his beloved wife Ann (Bernier) Yetman on September 17, 1966, and they spent 53 wonderful years together. He leaves behind his sons, Robert of Castleton and Peter (Tonya) of Peru, Mass. He was the devoted grandfather of Eli Yetman, and Ashlee Phelan; and great-grandchildren, Arletta and Brooks Phelan. Don was predeceased by his brother Francis and identical twin brother David. Don enjoyed 20 years of retirement on Lake Champlain with Ann in their dream home before poor health forced him to return to East Greenbush where they enjoyed their "dollhouse" on Van Buren Avenue together. Due to COVID-19 and maintaining proper social distancing, relatives and friends are invited to attend Don's calling hours and funeral services via Zoom on Monday from 4-6 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m. Attendees may paste the following link in their web browser to attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87362034415. After the restrictions are lifted, a Mass will be celebrated in the Church of St. Mary in Clinton Heights and Don will be buried in the Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors. Donations may be made in Don's name to the Disabled American Veterans, 3 Holland Ave., Room C308-5, Albany, NY, 12208 or to a charity of ones choice.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 8 to May 9, 2020.