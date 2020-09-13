Yetman, Donald E. EAST GREENBUSH Donald E. Yetman passed May 7, 2020. He was born November 1, 1942, the son of the late Walter B. and Gladys (Lawrence) Yetman. Don was a graduate of Our Lady of Victory Academy in Plattsburgh N.Y. where he played varsity basketball, football and baseball through all four years of high school earning a scholarship to St. Bonaventure College. Don joined the U.S. Army after graduating from our Lady of Victory Academy in 1962 and proudly served his country for six years, achieving a rank of staff Sgt., during which time he was stationed in Korea, Fort Benning, Ga., Ft.Bragg, N.C. and Ft.Jackson, S.C. where he graduated from the Army Administration School. Don was employed by the United States Postal Service and appointed postmaster of East Chatham, Slingerlands Post Office and retired from East Greenbush Post Office after 23 years of service. Don also served simultaneously in the national guard where he also retired as 1st Sgt. after 23 years of proudly serving his country. In retirement Don enjoyed driving the school bus in East Greenbush and Willsboro, N.Y. until failing health caused him to retire. Don was always willing to help neighbors and friends. One of his greatest joys was his hunting camp experiences in Willsboro with good friends, Joe Vet, Tom Cunningham, Harold Gohlke, his twin brother David and later a member of the Johnson Vly Club Hunters. Don was extremely proud of his son's racing accomplishments. Don loved watching them race but again poor health prevented Don from attending many of the races, but thoroughly enjoyed being shown the tapes by his sons. Don was also a member of the East Greenbush Fire Dept North Station, Rensselaer Elks Lodge BPOE#2073, and the 2nd Degree Knight in St. Phillips Church Knights of Columbus in Wilsborough. Don married his beloved wife, Ann (Bernier) Yetman, September 17, 1966, and spent 53 wonderful years together. He leaves behind his sons, Robert of Castleton and Peter (Tonya) of Peru Mass.; devoted grandfather of Eli Yetman, Ashlee Phelan; and great-grandchildren, Arletta and Brooks Phelan. Don was predeceased by his brother, Francis and identical twin brother, David. Don enjoyed 20 years of retirement on Lake Champlain with Ann in their dream home before poor health forced him to return to East Greenbush where they enjoyed their "dollhouse" on Van Buren Ave .together. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Church of St. Mary in Clinton Heights. Following the Mass, Don will be buried in Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors at 1:30 p.m. Donations may be made in Don's memory to the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights C/o Fr. Tom, 163 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer, NY 12144.