Coon, Donald F. "Ducky" MECHANICVILLE Donald F. "Ducky" Coon, 69, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, after a brief illness. Born in Troy, December 28, 1949, son of the late William and Marion Dunn Coon, Ducky graduated from Mechanicville High School. A custodian for 10 years before retiring three years ago at Saratoga County Municipal Center, he had previously worked for 40 years as a papermaker at Galante's/American Tissue Co. A former Elks Club member, Ducky enjoyed playing poker with family and friends. He and family spent many summers at their camp at Cossayuna Lake, was an ardent movie goer with his grandsons Lucas and Brian, and was one of those well known guys that would always see people that he knew, wherever he was. Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years Deborah Schukes Coon; devoted daughters, Barb (Nate) Myott and Lisa (James) Empie both of Mechanicville; his cherished grandkids, Kayla, Lucas, Brian, Kiara, Isaiah, Skyla and Nemo; and great-grandson, Sean Michael. Also siblings, Barbara (Dave) Casey, Kathy Rychik and Kim (Jon Farinelli) all of Mechanicville; father-in law, Edward Schukes of Mechanicville; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. In addition to his parents, predeceased by siblings, Sharon Lord, Michael, William "Butch" and Eddie Coon; and mother-in-law, Beverly Schukes. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, 12205. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences or for directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2019