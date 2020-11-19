1/1
Donald F. Fyvie Sr.
1939 - 2020
Fyvie, Donald F. Sr. SCOTIA Donald F. Fyvie Sr., 81 of Scotia, died on October 29, 2020. Born in Albany on September 15, 1939, he was a son of the late Harold and Mary (nee Bruso) Fyvie. He was raised and educated in the local area. Donald operated his own roofing company for many years. He is remembered as a loving father. In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his wife, Julia Ann (nee Budka) Fyvie, who passed away on October 10, 2014; and his siblings, Robert, Harold and Patty. Donald is survived by his son, Donald (Crystal) Fyvie Jr. of Scotia and his daughter, Julia (Robert) Maxwell of Amsterdam; his siblings, Bruce, Thomas, William, Carla, Mary, Joan, and Donna; sister-in-law, Irene (Peter) Abbott; grandchildren, Soren Siler, Justin Fyvie and Reece Fyvie; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, November 22, at 3 p.m. in The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Rd, Gloversville, NY, 12078. To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
The White Funeral Home
NOV
22
Memorial service
03:00 PM
The White Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 377-2300
